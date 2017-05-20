RECALL

Nathan's, Curtis hot dogs recalled after 'metal objects' found inside

John Morrell and Co. is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of hot dogs after customers found "metal objects" in the franks. (Credit: The News&Observer )

Meat eaters better check their hot dogs before throwing them on the grill this weekend.

John Morrell and Co. is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of hot dogs after customers found "metal objects" in the franks.

The hot dogs in question are "Nathan's SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS" with a use-by date of Aug. 19, 2017, and "Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks" with a use-by date of June 15, 2017.

They all have the establishment number "EST. 296" listed on the side of the packaging.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The company has received three different complaints about consumers finding metal in their hot dogs.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the company distributed the hot dogs nationwide; however, they have not had any reports of people getting sick or injured from the metal objects in the franks.

The USDA says people should throw out the hot dogs or return them to the store.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecallhot dog eatinggrilling
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RECALL
The Honest Company recalls baby wipes due to mold
Red Robin frozen onion rings recalled
Fiat Chrysler recall: air bags, belts may be disabled
Publix recalling dip due to possible health risk
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
5 hospitalized after eating gas station nacho cheese
Five Guys ranked best burger in America
Starbucks offering coffee ice cubes at select locations
Get ready for two new Chick-fil-A menu items
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AR-15 stolen from Nash County patrol car
Man critically injured in Fayetteville shooting
Oprah attends Elon graduation to honor student
Trumps signs $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia on 'a tremendous day'
Boy hit by vehicle in Fayetteville has died, police say
Raleigh's colorful Artsplosure draws huge crowd
First lady ignores Trump criticism and shuns headscarf
Show More
Man hurt during attempted robbery in Durham
Man charged for removing transgender woman's testicles
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
Trump receives regal welcome in Saudi Arabia
FBI: 3 more gang members arrested; 7 still sought
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos