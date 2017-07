You might polish off a glazed doughnut in a minute, but here's a behind the scenes look at what it takes to make it for you.We recently headed over to Rise in Durham and learned that it takes 7 steps to make your favorite breakfast treat.1. Mixing2. Let it sit and proof3. Roll4. Cut5. Proof6. Fry7. GlazeFrom start to finish, it takes 2-3 hours to make a doughnut. Click the video above for more details!