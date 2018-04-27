Ice cream doesn't get any more local than the flavors from NC State's Howling Cow.Located on campus, Howling Cow has been serving up the treat for more than 50 years. Made from cows right outside of the factory, Howling Cow is part of the university's Department of Food, Bioprocessing and Nutrition Science's program.Creamery Shop in D.H. LibraryHand-scooped cups and cones, sundaes and milkshakesBragaw C-StorePackaged pintsWolf Village ApartmentsPackaged PintsHonors Village C-StorePackaged PintsCommon Grounds Cafe at Hunt LibraryHand-scooped cups and cones, sundaes and milkshakesTalley Market at Talley Student CenterHand-scooped cups and cones, sundaes and milkshakes