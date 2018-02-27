FOOD & DRINK

National Pancake Day raises money for Children's Hospitals

EMBED </>More Videos

Free pancakes at IHOP for National Pancake Day. (AP Photo/IHOP, Zack Seckler)

Do you like pancakes? On Tuesday, you can get a free short stack of them just by going to IHOP.

Part of National Pancake Day, IHOP is giving away free pancakes to celebrate.

From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at participating restaurants, each dine-in customer can get one free short stack of pancakes.

So what's the catch? There isn't one, but IHOP is asking all customers to consider making a donation to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children or Leukemia, and Lymphoma Society. The donation isn't required to get your pancakes, but it is highly encouraged.



IHOP is hoping to raise $3.5 million nationwide for charity.

You can read more about the promotion on IHOP's website.
