How to get out tough Super Bowl food stains

If you went a little too hard on Super Bowl Sunday and are waking up to pesky stains on your favorite jersey, tablecloth, or jeans, here are some tips on how to get it spotless.

Hot wings: If wing sauce is the sinister stain on your clothes, try applying a small amount of hand soap or dish soap to the spot.

With cold water, lightly use a sponge to dab the product onto the stain.

If that doesn't work, trying using liquid detergent on the spot and running it through the washing machine.

Guacamole: If guacamole now rests on your Nick Foles jersey, try applying ice cold water.

Follow that up with your preferred pretreatment before putting through the washing machine.

Pizza grease: If pizza is your go-to football food preference and you just happened to get it all over your clothes, try not to dab or rub the grease spot. Instead, try cold water.

Follow that up with adding detergent to the stop.

Let that stand for 10 to 15 minutes.

Use a sponge with white vinegar to dab the stain away - this may take multiple attempts.
