COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

How to make easy peel 'hard boiled' eggs in an Instant Pot

(Credit: Charity Matthews)

Charity Matthews
I love making eggs. My kids love eating eggs. I recently became the owner of nine chickens, partly so we could get more eggs.

The only glitch in this egg-loving setup is ... peeling hard boiled eggs. I can never, ever get those stubborn eggshells to come off without crumbling and taking half the white with them.

But not anymore.

I finally figured out how to cook hard boiled eggs in an Instant Pot and wow! These eggs peel like a dream.

How to make hard boiled eggs in an Instant Pot
  • Use the steam rack that comes with your Instant Pot, placing it inside*
  • Set up to 12 eggs on the rack and add one cup of water
  • Close the lid, choose "Manual" and set the time to 5 minutes (It'll take about 5 minutes to build up pressure)
  • Allow the eggs to continue cooking for another five minutes then use the Quick Release method to open the top (Release the steam with the vent on top but be careful)
  • Submerge the cooked eggs in ice water




*This is the steam rack that came with my instant pot. if you don't have one, click here to find an inexpensive version on Amazon.

Charity is an ABC11 Community Influencer, read more articles by her here!

I had the most success peeling right away rather than waiting. All the eggshells came off so easily with this Instant Pot method that I'll never go back to boiling eggs.

Use them on toast, or make our Very Pickle-y Egg Salad for sandwiches that make my four kids cheer!

Or serve your perfectly peeled hard boiled eggs straight up. We've had these adorable egg molds for years but it's so hard to use them when the egg shells don't come off easily. Now we're back in business!

Charity is an ABC11 Community Influencer. Read more of her work on her blog .

Check out one of her many other recipes.

RELATED: Valentine's Day recipe: Chocolate-covered mini pretzel sticks with sprinkles
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodfoodcookingrecipeCommunity Influencers
COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS
A day spent in North Hills at the new AC Hotel
History in neon: The Triangle's vintage signs
Durham arts: Exploring Marvel's 'Black Panther' this spring
End-of-life wishes: making yours known is the greatest gift
More Community Influencers
FOOD & DRINK
Top Raleigh eats with outside seats
Family eats cereal from Walmart with expiration date from the 90s
People question why Johnnie Walker becomes "Jane Walker"
Free candy: National Oreo Day giveaway
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man accused of intentionally ramming into Johnston Co. deputy arrested
Durham police searching for 2 in sexual assault near Duke campus
NC Uber driver accused of taping sexual encounter with drunk teen
Raleigh great-great-grandma loses everything in fire, except college dreams
Police: Man got girl out of school 10 times, now both missing
Wake County 11-year-old battling cystic fibrosis wants cards for her birthday
After burglary, victimized Cary mom: `I feel like I was targeted'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
Fayetteville hosts city social aimed at bridging the gap
S. Korean official: Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un by May
Proposal would allow unarmed volunteers to safeguard Cumberland students
Suspect still on loose in Raleigh SECU robbery
Unlicensed pool contractor facing criminal charges
More News
Photos
Woody Durham, former voice of Tar Heels, dead at 76
Durham Crimestoppers
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
More Photos