If you like baked potatoes with pillowy white centers and flavorful skins, make these now.
Because EVERYONE will love them.
WHAT YOU NEED TO MAKE THE BEST BAKED POTATOES EVER
- Russet potatoes
- Olive oil (I always get mine from Costco, along with about a dozen other things)
- Kosher salt
HOW TO MAKE THE BEST BAKED POTATOES EVER
1. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F
2. Drizzle olive oil on each potato
3. Rub each potato to evenly distribute the olive oil
4. Poke each potato with a fork about 4 times. (You could certainly do this before drizzling olive oil all over everything but that wouldn't be as much fun, would it?)
5. Sprinkle with kosher salt.
6. Bake at 425 degrees F for 45-60 minutes.
That's it! Top those beauties with butter, sour cream, Greek yogurt, salt or pepper and get your potassium fix on.
My favorite entrées to go with these delicious baked potatoes are usually something hearty like our Bacon-Wrapped Pork with or Honey Mustard Chicken. Yum.
