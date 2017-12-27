How to prevent that New Year's hangover

Did you know that while Jan. 1 is New Years Day, it's also National Hangover Day?Let's face it, having a hangover is not the best way to start 2018.So, if you have big plans to ring in the new year, here are a few ways to prevent that dreaded holiday hangover.Carbonated drinks, like champagne, will have you absorbing more alcohol at a faster rate, getting you drunker faster.Liquors like whiskey and bourbon can be worse than clear spirits (vodka) because they have high amounts of congeners that can lead to harsher hangover symptoms.Knocking back drinks will get you drunk quickly, but it also triggers dehydration.Obviously, drinking leads to urinating. And drinking copiously will cause you to run to the bathroom more than usual which can lead to dehydration - often indicated by thirst, dizziness, and lightheadedness.A bottle of Pedialyte, Gatorade, or even water before bed may stop the morning misery before it starts or at least cut your recovery time.