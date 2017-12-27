  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
FOOD & DRINK

How to prevent that New Year's hangover

Have a big night planned to ring in the new year? Here's how to prevent that dreaded holiday hangover. (Shutterstock)

Did you know that while Jan. 1 is New Years Day, it's also National Hangover Day?

Let's face it, having a hangover is not the best way to start 2018.

So, if you have big plans to ring in the new year, here are a few ways to prevent that dreaded holiday hangover.

Avoid bubbles when possible

Carbonated drinks, like champagne, will have you absorbing more alcohol at a faster rate, getting you drunker faster.

Reevaluate your drink of choice

Liquors like whiskey and bourbon can be worse than clear spirits (vodka) because they have high amounts of congeners that can lead to harsher hangover symptoms.

Take it slow

Knocking back drinks will get you drunk quickly, but it also triggers dehydration.

Obviously, drinking leads to urinating. And drinking copiously will cause you to run to the bathroom more than usual which can lead to dehydration - often indicated by thirst, dizziness, and lightheadedness.

Don't underestimate the power of electrolytes and water

A bottle of Pedialyte, Gatorade, or even water before bed may stop the morning misery before it starts or at least cut your recovery time.
