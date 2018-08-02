FOOD & DRINK

Hutchins Garage brings craft beer and pizza to Geer Street

Photo: Ron W./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bar and pizza joint has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 402 W. Geer St. in a remodeled garage in Old North Durham, the newcomer is called Hutchins Garage and has a modern-industrial vibe.

Specialty pies include one with cremini and shiitake mushrooms, topped with sweet onion, smoked mozzarella, Parmesan and mixed herbs. Or check out the Eggplant alla Norma, made with fried eggplant, San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, pecorino, fresh basil and oregano.

Non-pizza offerings include a pancetta, lettuce and tomato sandwich and a romaine and radish salad. Thirsty? A curated collection of craft brews is on tap.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new establishment has already made a good impression.

Ron W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 21, wrote, "Fantastic design and renovation of this former garage. The bar is a fantastic piece of work with industrial lights hanging overhead and a beautiful stenciled front. Also, Hutchins Garage is serving up an excellent thin-crust in pretty interesting flavor combinations."

Yelper Anthony M. added, "The beer menu boasted an assortment of well-curated choices, not just the old standbys, which was a pleasant start. For food our group of three people split two pizzas -- the broccoli and sausage and the fried eggplant. The pizza is damn good, obviously made with quality ingredients."

Head on over to check it out: Hutchins Garage is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. from Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. from Friday-Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineDurham
FOOD & DRINK
Get a 'Taste of Restaurant Week' at the Downtown Raleigh Farmers Market
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
Fancy, filling and fresh: explore 3 new businesses to open in Durham
Coffee, Cocktails and Tapas! NOW OPEN: Fig Raleigh
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News