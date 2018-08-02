Hutchins Garage brings craft beer and pizza to Geer Street

A new bar and pizza joint has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 402 W. Geer St. in a remodeled garage in Old North Durham, the newcomer is called Hutchins Garage and has a modern-industrial vibe.
Specialty pies include one with cremini and shiitake mushrooms, topped with sweet onion, smoked mozzarella, Parmesan and mixed herbs. Or check out the Eggplant alla Norma, made with fried eggplant, San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, pecorino, fresh basil and oregano.
Non-pizza offerings include a pancetta, lettuce and tomato sandwich and a romaine and radish salad. Thirsty? A curated collection of craft brews is on tap.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new establishment has already made a good impression.
Ron W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 21, wrote, "Fantastic design and renovation of this former garage. The bar is a fantastic piece of work with industrial lights hanging overhead and a beautiful stenciled front. Also, Hutchins Garage is serving up an excellent thin-crust in pretty interesting flavor combinations."
Yelper Anthony M. added, "The beer menu boasted an assortment of well-curated choices, not just the old standbys, which was a pleasant start. For food our group of three people split two pizzas -- the broccoli and sausage and the fried eggplant. The pizza is damn good, obviously made with quality ingredients."
Head on over to check it out: Hutchins Garage is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. from Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. from Friday-Sunday.
