Mmm ... It's National Doughnut Day!

National Donut Day

It's National Doughnut Day and several doughnut retailers are celebrating by dishing out freebies!

Friday is National Doughnut Day!


Dunkin Donuts: At participating Dunkin' Donuts, get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last. Go here to find a Dunkin' Donuts near you.

Krispy Kreme: You can pick up one free doughnut of your choice with no purchase necessary at participating locations.


Duck Donuts: Get a free doughnut of your choice with any purchase. And receipts printed on that day will feature an exclusive "Buy One Get One Free 1/2 Dozen." They are also doing a contest! Details on their Facebook page.

Monuts: The Durham bakery is celebrating with $15 "grab-and-go" dozens all day!

Rise: Locations are spending the day celebrating with everything from the classic Glazed to the mouthwatering Pineapple Basil. You can preorder online @ risebiscuitsdonuts.com ... A portion of the day's sales will be donated to the Salvation Army.
