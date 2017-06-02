Dunkin Donuts: At participating Dunkin' Donuts, get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last. Go here to find a Dunkin' Donuts near you.
Seriously, don't! #NationalDonutDay is Friday 6/2 -- Come in & get a FREE classic donut with the purchase of any beverage! 🎉🍩🎉🍩 pic.twitter.com/jbYWrQ7Lku— Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) May 31, 2017
Krispy Kreme: You can pick up one free doughnut of your choice with no purchase necessary at participating locations.
Free doughnut. Free pick of doughnut. Free-king awesome. Friday, June 2nd. (US/CAN). #NationalDoughnutDay https://t.co/u7txRVSydE pic.twitter.com/4OnjtOAuzy— krispykreme (@krispykreme) May 24, 2017
Duck Donuts: Get a free doughnut of your choice with any purchase. And receipts printed on that day will feature an exclusive "Buy One Get One Free 1/2 Dozen." They are also doing a contest! Details on their Facebook page.
Monuts: The Durham bakery is celebrating with $15 "grab-and-go" dozens all day!
Friday is #NationalDonutDay and we're celebrating with $15 "grab-and-go" dozens all day. Come join us! pic.twitter.com/XaCAYUAyvy— MonutsDonuts (@MonutsDonuts) June 1, 2017
Rise: Locations are spending the day celebrating with everything from the classic Glazed to the mouthwatering Pineapple Basil. You can preorder online @ risebiscuitsdonuts.com ... A portion of the day's sales will be donated to the Salvation Army.