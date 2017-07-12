Three Brothers Bakery: Three Brother's Bakery pecan pie has been named "Best Mail Order Pecan Pie America Has to Offer" by Country Living Magazine. In celebration of the national holiday, the bakery is launching a caffeinated version of pecan pie, the Pecan Pie Latte. It features the same flavor profile as the bakery's legendary pecan pie. On National Pecan Pie Day, July 12, you can enjoy 10% off a whole pecan pie, if you purchase the latte.
Goode Company - Brazos Bottom Texas Pecan Pie: Goode Company's pecan pie is not only famous for its gooey rich flavor and Texas pecans, it's also known for the decorative pine gift box it comes in. A 9" pie sells for $40, and it's available online. Oprah is even a fan.
