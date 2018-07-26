It's Watermelon Day at the State Farmer's Market!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --it's Watermelon Day at the North Carolina Farmer's Market and all day you can taste test watermelon from many NC farms.
Who likes watermelon! Get on over to the NC Farmers Market for watermelon day! Free samples till 1:00ish. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/nuuTKvDtmN— Jeremy Baker (@FancyPantsWTVD) July 26, 2018
There's even a largest watermelon contest.
Looking for the perfect summer treat to go with dinner, stop by the state farmers market in Raleigh off Agriculture Street.
