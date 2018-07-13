Jonesing for pizza? Check out Fayetteville's top 5 spots

1. Bubba's 33
Photo: Karla J./Yelp
Topping the list is Bubba's 33. Located at 500 Westwood Shopping Center, the traditional American spot, which offers pizza, burgers and more, is the highest rated pizza spot in Fayetteville, boasting four stars out of 197 reviews on Yelp.
This outpost of the nationwide chain features a family-friendly dining section and a garage bar. The name pays homage to the year Prohibition ended, and on its website, Bubba's says that it's "still celebrating today with scratch food, ice-cold beer, and signature drinks."
Pizza options include staples such as cheese, pepperoni and three meat, but adventurous eaters can also opt for the Nacho Mama's with bacon, ground beef, refried beans, chicken and jalapenos; or the Buffalo Chicken with crumbled blue cheese and sriracha. Take a look at all of the pizza options here.
2. Mellow Mushroom
Photo: Andrew S./Yelp
Next up is Mellow Mushroom, situated at 301 N. McPherson Church Road. With four stars out of 177 reviews on Yelp, the bar, which offers pizza, sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
Customers can build their own small, medium or large pie with choice of thin or classic crust, meats, veggies and sauce. They can also opt for one of Mellow Mushroom's signature creations with offerings like the Great White with olive oil and garlic base, tomatoes, ricotta and basil; the Pacific Rim with ham, bacon, jalapeno, pineapple and onions; or the House Special complete with pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, mushrooms and black olives.
This outpost of the nationwide chain also caters at this location. Check out the full pizza menu here.
3. Mancini's New York Deli & Pizza
Photo: Octavia S./Yelp
Mancini's New York Deli & Pizza, located at 7711 S. Raeford Road, Suite 111, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 80 reviews.
Pizzas at this joint come in 14, 16 and 18-inch sizes. Check out house specialty pies like the Smoked with bacon, sausage, pepperoni, ground beef and ham; the Chicken Ranchero with chicken, bacon and ranch; or the Vegetarian with olives, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions. Pastas, sandwiches and calzones round out this spot's menu.
4. Little Italy Pizzeria & Restaurant
Photo: Chris W./Yelp
Little Italy Pizzeria & Restaurant, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 73 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1400 Walter Reed Road, Suite 130 to see for yourself.
This spot serves up New York-style, Sicilian, and stuffed crust pizzas. Offerings include the Mulberry Supreme, which includes a combination of any three veggies and two meats, and the White Pizza, with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, olive oil and garlic. Check out the full menu here.
5. Dino's Pizza
Photo: Esteban V./Yelp
Last but not least, there's Dino's Pizza, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews. Stop by 150 Andrews Road to hit up the spot to score pizza the next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
Established more than a decade ago, this popular spot has a number of specialty pizzas to choose from. Look for the Meat Supreme with pepperoni, ham, sausage and bacon; the Supreme with pepperoni, ham, peppers, mushrooms and onions; and the Pepperoni Cheeseburger with pepperoni, beef, onions and cheddar.
Guests can also make their own pies with an assortment of toppings in three different sizes. Check here for the full list of menu options.