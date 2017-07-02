KFC launches chicken sandwich into space

Kentucky Fried Chicken is taking its chicken sandwich to a level that is out of this world!
KFC launched its Zinger spicy chicken sandwich into space for a new ad campaign.
The sandwich is currently sitting aboard a high-altitude balloon and is expected to stay in the stratosphere for approximately four days.
The sandwich will need to maintain an altitude of about 50-80 thousand feet.
