FOOD & DRINK

KFC launches chicken sandwich into space

EMBED </>More Videos

Kentucky Fried Chicken is taking its chicken sandwich to a level that is out of this world! (WTVD)

Kentucky Fried Chicken is taking its chicken sandwich to a level that is out of this world!

KFC launched its Zinger spicy chicken sandwich into space for a new ad campaign.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The sandwich is currently sitting aboard a high-altitude balloon and is expected to stay in the stratosphere for approximately four days.

The sandwich will need to maintain an altitude of about 50-80 thousand feet.

Related Topics:
foodchickenspaceu.s. & worldfast food restaurantrestaurant
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Dunkin Donuts rolls out S'more Donut
Blue Bell releases 3 new flavors
Watch out now! MS man puts mustard on crawfish
Chick-fil-A offers FREE food on Cow Appreciation Day
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Charlotte teacher arrested for sex acts with a student
Missing RDU employee found alive
Naked man accused of robbing gas station, damaging cars
In mock video, Trump slams man with face covered by CNN logo
Suspect arrested, ID'd in Chester Co. road rage killing
Raleigh community unites to make neighborhood safer
Nevada becomes 5th state to legalize weed
Show More
800 Ibs of marijuana found hidden inside boat in Malibu
Wake County officials respond to potential gas leak
Pope removes German cardinal as sex abuse crisis catches up
Tanker crashes, spills milk into North Carolina creek
Woman survives 18 hours pinned under SUV in rainstorm
More News
Top Video
Missing RDU employee found alive
Raleigh community unites to make neighborhood safer
3 teens arrested for throwing rocks at cars
Fayetteville police ID homicide victicm
More Video