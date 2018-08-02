COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

Kid-tested ice cream sandwiches for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

EMBED </>More Videos

We introduce to you our top four ice cream sandwiches that are anything but vanilla. (WTVD)

Carla Williams
In honor of National Ice Cream Sandwich Day on Thursday, we celebrate all things ice cream in a very fun, flavorful, and DIY way.

Simply grab whatever ingredients and toppings you have right at home or journey to your local grocery store to select cookies, toppings and ice cream flavors to satisfy your tummy's sweet cravings.

We introduce to you our top four ice cream sandwiches that are anything but vanilla.

1. Mint so good
For mint and green tea lovers, this cream's meant for you. We paired Keebler's mint chocolate chip cookies and Halo Top's Mochi Green Tea ice cream to make this delicious, minty delight. What adds an extra "cherry" on top? This ice cream brand is low in calories but high in flavor.

2. Caramel macchiato
Calling all coffee connoisseurs. Couple Halo Top's Caramel Macchiato ice cream and Lotus' Biscoff cookies for this rich, savory treat. Many of you may already be familiar with this favorite cookie as it made its debut to America as in-flight treats. Who says you can't eat ice cream for breakfast? This sandwich brings you a little dose of caffeine and a whole lot of happy.


3. Princess vanilla
Everyone can indulge! For families with little ones or those desiring to partake in a healthier diet, here's an ice cream pleasure with less sugar and calories. Combine any vanilla bean ice cream with graham crackers. Ta-da, now you and your little ones can ooh and aah over this sandwich.

4. Malt in your mouth, not in your hands
Remember Whoppers? Well, grab a few of these malted milk balls. Hammer the Whoppers and mix into vanilla bean ice cream. Next, dollop the malted mix onto a Lotus Biscoff cookie, Chocolate Chip cookie, other desired cookie for a mouth-watering treat that you'll want to have in your hands.

Other flavorful options
  • Other ice cream flavors and ingredients that would pair nicely as a delectable ice cream sandwich include cookies and cream ice cream.

  • Enlightened, a newer ice cream brand, offers a high protein, low-sugar option at only 80 calories per serving.

  • Ginger cookies with any ice cream flavor would be scrumptious.

  • A traditional, but well-loved butter pecan flavor could align itself very well with a macadamia nut cookie, pound cake or brownie.

  • Any flavor combination of Pop Tarts and ice cream could be a little dangerous, but could be well worth the gamble.


These DIY ice cream sandwiches are fun and memorable to do with family, friends, neighbors and even co-workers. Don't let National Ice Cream Sandwich Day be the only time you try these delicacies. Treat yourself to something a little sweet throughout the year!

Carla Williams is an ABC11 Influencer. Read more of her work on her blog here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodice creamCommunity Influencers
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS
A day out for caregivers and their loved ones: America's favorites in our backyard
Buried stories: Historic mothers of Oakwood Cemetery
Hidden History: The lost community beneath Jordan Lake
Remember the Village Subway? Sights and sounds of the Raleigh Underground return
More Community Influencers
FOOD & DRINK
Get a 'Taste of Restaurant Week' at the Downtown Raleigh Farmers Market
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
Fancy, filling and fresh: explore 3 new businesses to open in Durham
Coffee, Cocktails and Tapas! NOW OPEN: Fig Raleigh
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News