NOW OPEN

Kilwins makes North Hills debut, with chocolate, ice cream & more

Photo: Holly K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new chocolatier and shop, offering ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 200 Park at North Hills Street, the new arrival is called Kilwins.

This is the fifth North Carolina outpost for the rapidly expanding sweet shop, which has over a hundred locations throughout the Midwest and the East Coast. The chocolatier has been in operation since 1947.

Look for an extensive variety of sweets on offer, like milk pecan turtles, single-origin chocolates from Peru and the Dominican Republic, salt water taffy chews, sea salt and caramel fudge, peanut caramel apples and more. (Take a look at the full selection of offerings here.)

With a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new chocolatier and shop has gotten a good response.

Trista D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 21st, said: "Kilwins holds a very special place in my heart. It was one of my favorite places for ice cream in my hometown--we even took some of our engagement photos there--so when I saw it in Raleigh, I knew I had to stop in."

Yelper Mia C. added: "Kilwins' chocolate is absolutely delicious. I'm super excited there is finally a location in Raleigh. So far the location of very clean, courteous, and well staffed."

Head on over to check it out: Kilwins is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-10pm, and Sunday from noon-9pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
NOW OPEN
New beer lovers bar opens in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh's first noodle shop and izakaya opens
Great Food Truck Race winners open Raleigh restaurant
Smashed Waffles opens second North Carolina store in Raleigh
Now Open: Raleigh's unique Zoes Kitchen
More Now Open
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's popular Szechuan sauce is back again
Watch Utah mom make dazzling Disney-inspired cakes
Mom tackling 'lunch shaming' in Durham Public Schools
New beer lovers bar opens in downtown Raleigh
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
I-Team: Bulletproof backpack defends against some guns
Off-duty Durham EMS paramedic saves woman's life
NC superintendent opposes having armed teachers in class
76-year-old man arrested in murder of 72-year-old wife
NC man shot to death during Facebook Live
2 teens turn themselves in for shooting at Fuquay-Varina Walmart
New tax scam deposits refund in your account
Mom's boyfriend to be tried for capital murder in Mariah Woods case
Show More
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
Check out the freshest new businesses to open in Raleigh
Mother speaks out after young daughter shown porn in public
Watch: Family rescued as intense fire destroys 16 apartments
Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Photos
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
PHOTOS: Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh
More Photos