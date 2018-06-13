FOOD & DRINK

Kimchi, burgers and more: Check out 3 new businesses to launch in Raleigh

Photo: Seoul 116/Yelp

By Hoodline
Itching to find out about the newest businesses to open in Raleigh? From a Korean place to a burger chain, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to open their doors near you.

Seoul 116



Photo: shawn c./Yelp

New to 116 N. West St., Suite 100 in North Central, Seoul 116 is bringing Korean fare to the neighborhood. Sample menu items include the bulgogi slider: soy-marinated rib-eye, scallion and cucumber kimchi topped with black sesame mayo.

For your main course, check out the Korean fried chicken wings, dipped in sweet and spicy sauce and served with pickled radish. End your night with dessert: green tea ice cream with churros or honey butter chip with vanilla ice cream.

Peking Duck and Dumplings



Photo: holly k./Yelp

New to 2811 Hillsborough St. is Peking Duck and Dumplings. Craving dim sum? Check out Peking Duck's collection of scallion pancakes, pan-fried pork dumplings and more. The restaurant also offers Chinese staples like Sichuan noodles, beef stew, five-spice beef and wonton soup.

Wahlburgers



Photo: Wahlburgers/Yelp

Wahlburgers is a traditional American spot that recently opened at 319 Fayetteville St. in Central. According to its website, the chain offers "fresh burgers, house-made condiments, crispy haddock, seared chicken and vegetarian options." Gluten-free options are also available.
