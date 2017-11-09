Krispy kreme bread pudding? That's sweet!

How about a little Krispy Kreme, coffee, and cigar all in one bite?Yes please!Drew Maykuth noticed he had a couple of leftover Krispy Kremes one day and thought "How can I make them better?"The answer is downright decadent and outrageously creative.He came up with Krispy Kreme bread pudding with coffee creme anglaise and cigar infused chocolate ice cream. That's right; cigar infused ice cream!Maykuth is chef and owner of "," a cozy, and crazy popular restaurant nestled near downtown Raleigh in a neighborhood on North Blount Street.He doesn't have to go far for them. Raleigh's Krispy Kreme is literally within walking distance of Stanbury on Person Street (it's not uncommon for a few donuts to get swiped before they start the bread pudding!)Maykuth chops three dozen donuts and puts them in a large baking pan. He brings heavy cream to a boil. In a separate bowl, he blends sugar, 20 egg yolks, and salt. He tempers the hot cream into the dry mixture to create a creme brulee batter which is then poured over the donut pieces. After absorbing the liquid for 5 minutes, Maykuth covers the pan with foil and bakes it over a water bath in a 400-degree oven for 20 minutes. Then, it bakes another 20 uncovered to achieve a caramelized top.Maykuth surrounds the bread pudding in a coffee creme anglaise and tops it with chocolate ice cream infused with Philly Blunt cigars. We'll have to go back to Stanbury to see how he makes that ice cream. Somebody has to do it! Investigative reporting is necessary here!Krispy Kreme bread pudding is being served up for a time now at Stanbury. That's sweet!