Going for the gold: Krispy Kreme introduces new Hershey's Gold Doughnut

Going for the gold: Krispy Kreme introduces new Hershey's Gold Doughnut (WTVD)

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Krispy Kreme and Hershey's have teamed up and are going for the gold - a golden doughnut that is.

The company has officially introduced their new "Hershey's Gold Donught."

The new creation is an Original Glazed Donught with salted caramel icing and topped with crunchy Hershey's Gold bar pieces.

RELATED: Hershey's Gold: Candy company offers 1st new bar since 1995

"We've created the perfect balance between smooth and crunchy by including actual pieces of the salty, sweet Hershey's Gold bar on our Original Glazed Doughnut," Krispy Kreme Doughnut chief marketing officer Jackie Woodward said in a statement.

The doughnut is available for a limited time.
