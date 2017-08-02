FOOD & DRINK

Krispy Kreme unveils Reese's Peanut Butter doughnut

Krispy Kreme' Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut (Krispy Kreme)

A doughnut that tastes like a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup? Yes, please.

North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Hershey's to offer the special treat.

According to Krispy Kreme, "The Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut is filled with a Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a Reese's Peanut Butter Chip and chopped peanut blend, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter."

The doughnut will be sold at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the United States starting on Friday and are only available for a limited time.

And in case you were wondering.... here's the nutritional information.

