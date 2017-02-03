FOOD & DRINK

Listeria prompts recall of Ruth's Salads pimento spread

Ruth's Salads Original Pimento Spread

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
Ruth's Salads has announced a recall of its Original Pimento Spread in 7-ounce plastic containers after determining it could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

A statement from the Charlotte-based company on Thursday said the contamination was discovered during random testing by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture. Consumers should check the label: Any spread from Lot #16, with a sell-by date of April 30, 2017, are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

So far, no illnesses have been reported. The recalled spread was distributed in grocery stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and parts of Virginia and Tennessee.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecall
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Pork industry says not to worry about a bacon shortage
Girl Scout's brutally honest cookie review helps sales
Free bottles of Big Mac sauce? We're lovin' it!
Fun facts about peanut butter
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man wanted in bright lights road rage shooting
Soldier shoots machete-wielding attacker in Paris
Colder air for the weekend, snowflakes flying
Man Sets Off Explosive Device at Cheesecake Factory
Firefighters cut driver from vehicle in Wake County crash
Woman shot near downtown Durham
Raleigh subdivision concerned about speeding drivers
Show More
Durham mom terrified after man tries to kidnap her son
UNC, Duke students rally against immigration order
I-Team: Uncertain future for licensed adoption agencies
Dozens wait in vain at RDU to greet Rwandan refugees
Wreck at Avondale off I-85 leaves 2 injured in Durham
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
More Photos