Local chef recipe: Bruschetta from 18 Seaboard

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --ABC11 is helping you celebrate the summer by sharing simple recipes from local top chefs.
Jason Smith, owner and chef at 18 Restaurant Group, shared his recipe for bruschetta from 18 Seaboard at Seaboard Station in Downtown Raleigh.
The seasonal recipe uses fresh heirloom tomatoes, which Smith likes to buy from the local farmer's market.
BRUSCHETTA
5 Heirloom Tomatoes, diced
5 Basil Leaves
3 Garlic Cloves, minced
3 Tablespoons Balsamic Glaze
1/4 Cup Goat Cheese
5 Slices of Bread, grilled
Pink Salt
Pink Pepper
Method
Combine ingredients in bowl and mix. Top piece of grilled bread with bruschetta. Top with goat cheese.