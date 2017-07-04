FOOD & DRINK

Local chef recipe: 'Merci Bouquet' Cocktail from Buku

Merci Bouquet Cocktail from Buku (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
ABC11 is helping you celebrate the summer by sharing simple recipes from local top chefs.

Andrea Chan, bar manager at Buku Global Street Food in downtown Raleigh, shared the restaurant's recipe for "Merci Bouquet," a fragrant cocktail featuring elderflower.

Chan uses Quinnger Beer in her recipe - a non-alcoholic ginger beer brewed in Cary, North Carolina.

MERCI BOUQUET

1oz St. Germain

2 dashes Fee Brothers peach bitters

Dry sparkling wine

Quinnger beer

Method

1. In a glass, combine St. Germain and peach bitters
2. Add ice to glass and top off half way with Quinnger beer
3. Top the rest of dry sparkling wine
4. Garnish with candied ginger
