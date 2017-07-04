Local chef recipe: 'Merci Bouquet' Cocktail from Buku

ABC11 is helping you celebrate the summer by sharing simple recipes from local top chefs.Andrea Chan, bar manager atin downtown Raleigh, shared the restaurant's recipe for "Merci Bouquet," a fragrant cocktail featuring elderflower.Chan uses Quinnger Beer in her recipe - a non-alcoholic ginger beer brewed in Cary, North Carolina.1oz St. Germain2 dashes Fee Brothers peach bittersDry sparkling wineQuinnger beer1. In a glass, combine St. Germain and peach bitters2. Add ice to glass and top off half way with Quinnger beer3. Top the rest of dry sparkling wine4. Garnish with candied ginger