Looking to splurge? Here are Raleigh's top modern American restaurants

Looking to satisfy your appetite for modern American fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end modern American restaurants around Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a list that you won't want to miss.

1. Second Empire Restaurant and Tavern



Topping the list is Second Empire Restaurant And Tavern, located at 330 Hillsborough St. in North Central. Housed inside a restored historical home, Second Empire features an award-winning wine list and a rotating menu that reflects seasonal offerings. Yelpers have given it 4.5 stars out of 359 reviews, making it the highest-rated modern American restaurant in Raleigh.

2. Stanbury



Next up is Mordecai's Stanbury, situated at 938 N. Blount St. With 4.5 stars out of 230 reviews on Yelp, the modern American spot has proven to be a local favorite. Diners can indulge in offerings that include North Carolina fried whole bass, seared scallops, ribeye and more.

3. Crawford & Son



Mordecai has another highly ranked restaurant with Crawford & Son, located at 618 N. Person St., with Yelpers giving the eatery 4.5 stars out of 122 reviews. Look for entrees that include spring vegetables, olive oil-poached sea bass, crispy pork cutlet and beef short rib. "Southern food at its finest," said one Yelp reviewer.

4. Mandolin



Over at 2519 Fairview Rd. in Five Points, look for Mandolin, which specializes in modern takes on classic Southern fare. The restaurant, which has garnered four stars out of 259 Yelp reviews, offers rotating seasonal menus made with local ingredients. Diners can expect offerings such as grilled North Carolina black bass with charred leek glaze and grilled broccolini, a duck confit salad with frisee and bacon lardons and local oysters on the half shell.

5. Royale



Over in downtown Raleigh's City Market at 200 E. Martin St., check out French-American bistro Royale, which has earned four stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp. The restaurant features a menu that changes daily, with offerings like steak tartare with egg yolk and wholegrain mustard; grilled octopus with peanut romesco crispy potatoes and jalepeno crema; and a half rack of lamb with Greek salad and toasted cumin yogurt.
