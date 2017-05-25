'Lunch Angels' expand mission to pay school lunch debts

EMBED </>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2036869" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> They paid off thousands of dollars in lunch debt at three Durham schools (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.