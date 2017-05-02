FOOD & DRINK

McDonald's debuts 'superfluous' frork utensil with new sandwiches

McDonald's has unveiled a new quasi-utensil, which even they say is "unnecessarily superfluous," called the 'frork.'

Customers use French fries to make prongs on the frork, which the Oak Brook-based company says can be used to pick up all the droppings that fall when eating their new sandwiches.

The frork will come with the new sandwiches, which will debut in some fast food chain restaurants on Friday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The new Signature Crafted Sandwiches are the Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon.

To announce the frork, McDonald's released turned to legendary pitchman Anthony Sullivan.

Watch the Twitter video:


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'su.s. & worldOak Brook
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Eat it, haters: Troll cake lets you clap back
Pickle juice-flavored soda? Yes, it's a thing
McDonald's reportedly planning replace Hi-C with new drink
How to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in space
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Driver not cited after driving through May Day protest
66-year-old Fayetteville woman attacked by 2 pit bulls, owner cited
Apex school step team show marred by racist Snapchat post
Mother, son rescued from Cape Fear River
Man flushing friend's remains to hit Durham ballpark
Ex-officer to plead guilty in black motorist's death
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
Show More
Brothers shot in Harnett County drive-by
Calls about snake bites quadruple in North Carolina
Wake County busy checking pools ahead of summer
Police need help finding gas station burglary suspect
$75 Mother's Day coupon from Bed Bath & Beyond is a scam
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
More Photos