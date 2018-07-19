FOOD & DRINK

McDonald's giving free french fries for remainder of 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

McDonald's too sweet deal! (KTRK)

If you love McDonald's fries, here's a salty-sweet deal you won't want to miss out on.

McDonald's announced it will be giving out free french fries for the rest of the year.

Every Friday until December 30, you can get an order of medium fries for free.

But, there's a catch!

In order to get your free fries, you must download the McDonald's app to get the coupon, and you have to make a purchase of at least one dollar.

And after all, who doesn't love free food?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfree foodmcdonald'sfoodappfree stuff
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Get a 'Taste of Restaurant Week' at the Downtown Raleigh Farmers Market
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
Fancy, filling and fresh: explore 3 new businesses to open in Durham
Coffee, Cocktails and Tapas! NOW OPEN: Fig Raleigh
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News