FOOD & DRINK

After popular one-day return, McDonald's is now distributing 20 million packets of Szechuan sauce

EMBED </>More Videos

Beginning Monday, fans of McDonald's Szechuan sauce can enjoy it once again, and, this time, there will be more available. (McDonald's/Facebook)

Fans of McDonald's Szechuan sauce can enjoy it once again, and, this time, there is more available.

The fast food chain announced that it will distribute 20 million packets of the popular condiment. Feb. 26 was the first day it became available.

Back in October, fans lined up when several locations around the country participated in a one-day limited release of the sauce. At the time, McDonald's released a statement saying that it had underestimated demand.

"Between the costumes, the memes and the cross-state travel, you, the fans, showed us what you got," the statement read. "And our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn't near enough to meet that demand."

The sauce dates back to a limited run in 1998 to promote the Disney film Mulan. Fans had lobbied to bring the sauce back after it appeared in a recent episode of the animated series Rick and Morty.

As for this release, McDonald's said it would be given out "with a qualifying purchase, while supplies last (which this time around, we hope is a while)."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'sfast food restaurantu.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Watch Utah mom make dazzling Disney-inspired cakes
Mom tackling 'lunch shaming' in Durham Public Schools
New beer lovers bar opens in downtown Raleigh
Top Raleigh eats with outside seats
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3 injured after driver slams into Durham County ambulance
What to know about attending Rev. Billy Graham's viewing
Trump to attend Rev. Billy Graham's funeral on Friday
Grieving family speaks after fatal Durham crash
Woman found beaten, bloodied inside Texas mall bathroom
Teen dies in Wake Forest crash, police say
Florida to investigate police response to school shooting that killed 17
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal away from team after infant daughter's death
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
Surprising N.C. State bids to jolt No. 25 Florida State
Police: Reported explosion in English city a major incident
A boycott of Florida during spring break? Why it could happen
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
More News
Top Video
What to know about attending Rev. Billy Graham's viewing
3 injured after driver slams into Durham County ambulance
NC GOP dismiss claims by Dems of breaking election laws
Motorcade for Rev. Billy Graham arrives in Charlotte
More Video