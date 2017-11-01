FOOD & DRINK

McDonald's testing out new McVegan burger

McDonald's is now selling a vegan hamburger called the McVegan. (McDonald's)

Move over, McRib! McDonald's is now selling a vegan hamburger called the McVegan.

The new veggie burger is a menu option for vegans and vegetarians. According to the McDonald's website, the McVegan is a 100% vegetable based hamburger made from soy. It comes with a special vegan sauce, tomato, lettuce, pickles and onions.

McDonald's is currently testing the McVegan only at restaurants in Tampere, Finland right now. The McVegan is on sale for a limited time only, from October 4 to November 21.

But from all the buzz on social media, the vegan burger already appears to be a big success, so McDonald's fans are hoping the McVegan shows up in the United States soon.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'sveganfoodrestaurantsu.s. & world
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
What's really in that pumpkin pie you love
Celebrate Halloween with these freebies and deals
Follow these Instagram accounts for easy meal ideas
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
8 dead after NYC bike path incident; suspect ID'd
Amber Alert: Search continues for Harnett County child
New allegations leveled against actors Piven, Spacey
Man charged in mom's murder after body parts found
NC 42 West closed in Clayton after car severs power pole
I-Team: Battling Russian interference on social media
Man injured following shooting at Durham McDonald's
2 students taken to hospital after Durham school bus crash
Show More
Video: Wild dog harasses horse in Knightdale
Suspects charged in violent multi-county crime spree
ABC11 goes one-on-one with Durham mayoral candidates
Teacher and coach charged with sex crimes in Raleigh
Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Spacey flap
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
More Photos