FOOD & DRINK

Medallions popping up in downtown Raleigh

EMBED </>More News Videos

They mark outdoor dining areas.

Related Topics:
foodRaleigh
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
The difference between 'whisky' and 'whiskey'
Cheerios giving away seeds to bring back the bees
See Starbucks' colorful spring-themed cups
Wine-infused coffee is finally here
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Body found behind home is Wendell woman who was missing
What can be done after teen deaths behind bars?
Forest calls AP report on HB2 cost 'bogus'
Dog owner in Great Dane attack cited
Wake Forest family witnessed London terror attack
Durham man dies 10 days after 2-vehicle crash
Man charged with stabbing children goes before judge
Show More
Mom of girls found fatally stabbed says she feels betrayed
Maryland teen planned shooting at her school
Report of car crashing into Falls Lake unfounded
Woman accused of trying to cash dead boyfriend's check
NC student killed trying to board school bus
More News
Top Video
What can be done after teen deaths behind bars?
Wake Forest family witnessed London terror attack
Report of car crashing into Falls Lake unfounded
More Fort Bragg troops headed to Iraq
More Video