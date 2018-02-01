FOOD & DRINK

Say hello to loaded pasta chips, Olive Garden's take on nachos

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet loaded pasta chips, Olive Garden's newest appetizer. (Olive Garden)

Danny Clemens
ORLANDO --
Olive Garden's newest dish is nacho average plate of nachos.

In fact, they aren't really nachos at all. They're called loaded pasta chips, but they've been dubbed "Italian nachos" online thanks to their similarity to a plate of cheese-topped tortilla chips.

The appetizer features fried lasagna squares topped with cheese, meat sauce and cherry peppers, all finished off with an alfredo drizzle.

While the dish might look irresistible, be warned that it will crash your nutrition for the day. If you down the entire plate by yourself, you'll be consuming more than 1,500 calories, 102 grams of fat, 2,740 milligrams of sodium and 225 milligrams of cholesterol.

For the average adult, that's more than half of the daily recommended calories and cholesterol and more than a full day's worth of fat and sodium, according to recommendations from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services -- all before you even get to your entree.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodItalian foodu.s. & worldrestaurantsbuzzworthywhat's trending
FOOD & DRINK
Save on your Super Bowl Sunday
Spicy, cheesy, creamy, meaty queso! That's sweet!
Hungry Harvest helps make sure food doesn't go to waste
3 life-changing ways to cook frozen vegetables
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
What's wrong with this house? Wake homeowner fined thousands by HOA
'Troubling' report details nursing shortage in Wake schools
Wake County Manager finalists met with vexing issues
Cumberland schools compromise over graduation flap
3 charged in string of Raleigh BB gun shootings
Moped dragged about a mile in hit and run
Rash of catalytic-converter thefts hits Raleigh
Wife of fallen NC soldier shares beautiful maternity shoot
Show More
Arrest made in park stabbing death of Durham woman
Los Angeles police say middle school shooting was accidental
New striping planned in Durham Freeway work zone
2 charged - not in custody - in Durham parking lot death
Car restoration shop owner facing felony charges after ABC11 investigation
More News
Top Video
Wake County Manager finalists met with vexing issues
'Troubling' report details nursing shortage in Wake schools
Moped dragged about a mile in hit and run
Cumberland schools compromise over graduation flap
More Video