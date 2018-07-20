MidiCi Italian Kitchen brings Neapolitan pizza and Nutella calzones to Chapel Hill

Craving pizza? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called MidiCi Italian Kitchen, is located at 100 E. Franklin St., Suite 100.
The chain offers Neapolitan-style pizza distinguished by a chewy and crisp crust made with double-zero flour dough imported from Naples and all-natural toppings, including crushed Italian peeled tomatoes, fresh whole mozzarella and olive oil, per itswebsite.
In addition, there are appetizers, fresh salads, Italian gelato and even a Nutella calzone. Thirsty? Check out the spot's wood-fire roasted coffee, gourmet tea collection, craft beer selection and collection of wines.
At this particular location, start your meal with a cheese board, which includes black truffle cheese, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, Gorgonzola and Parmigiano-Reggiano served with dried apricots, dates, walnuts and honey.
Signature pizzas include the shrimp scampi (fresh mozzarella, shrimp, green bell peppers, red onions); the double pepperoni; and the Forest with ham, mushrooms and black olives. Don't see anything you like? Choose the create-your-own pizza option. (Full menu can be found here.)
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Greg H., who reviewed the new spot on July 14, wrote, "MidiCi has the most delicious, authentic Neapolitan pizza that you will find. Meatballs are great, the salads are wonderful, there's a great variety of pasta and then of course, the amazing Nutella calzone. The restaurant is spacious and beautiful, and the centerpiece decoration are the two gold-tiled wood-burning ovens in which the pizza is cooked."
Yelper Joe Y. added, "Highly recommend the devil pizza, very savory with some spice. Pesto chicken was great too."
Head on over to check it out: MidiCi Italian Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Sunday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
