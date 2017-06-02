FOOD & DRINK

Doughnut Deals: Free donuts on National Doughnut Day

EMBED </>More Videos

National Doughnut Day is June 2 and several doughnut retailers are celebrating by dishing out freebies. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
National Doughnut Day is June 2 and several doughnut retailers are celebrating by dishing out freebies.

Duck Donuts
The donut chain is offering multiple sweepstakes and giveaways, including free donuts with purchase on Friday.

Dunkin Donuts: At participating Dunkin' Donuts, get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last. Go here to find a Dunkin' Donuts near you.
Entenmann's
The baked goods company is hosting a sweepstakes to win free donuts for a year.

Krispy Kreme: You can pick up one free doughnut of your choice with no purchase necessary at participating locations.

Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill: Customers can receive one free glazed donut at their location in Pearland.

Shipley Do-Nuts: Participating Shipley Do-nuts locations will give customers a free glazed donut with any purchase from 5 a.m. to noon. A portion of sales from Houston area locations will go to the Salvation Army. Go here to find a Shipley location near you.

Weights and Measures: The deal is: Buy one cake donut, get one cake donut free while supplies last. Weights and Measures recommends customers arrive as soon as the bake shop opens at 7 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfree fooddessertsdunkin' donutskrispy kremeHouston
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
It's National Doughnut Day! Celebrate with free ones
'Lunch Angels' expand mission to pay school lunch debts
Pink pineapples have finally arrived
6 reasons Five Guys beats all other fast food burgers, hands down
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
House gives initial OK to North Carolina budget proposal
It's National Doughnut Day! Celebrate with free ones
WATCH: Cyclists, vehicle have close call in Orange County
Crews work on water main break near Wakefield schools
Construction giving Raleigh neighborhood bad vibrations
Reactions run hot after Trump's climate accord decision
Mimosa with Sunday brunch? Senate OKs offering option
Show More
Judges uphold law diminishing governor's elections role
15-year-old charged in Kinston double homicide
Goldsboro man charged in series of break-ins
Motorists had close calls with Millbrook Road collapse
At least 35 dead in Philippine resort attack; suspect dead after taking own life
More News
Top Video
Crews work on water main break near Wakefield schools
Reactions run hot after Trump's climate accord decision
WATCH: Cyclists, vehicle have close call in Orange County
Man flashes woman on American Tobacco Trail in Durham
More Video