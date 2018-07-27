National Lasagna Day is Sunday! We're showing you how to make the perfect summer lasagna. Watch the video above and check out the recipe below.
Ingredients
1lb of oven-ready lasagna noodles (preferably curly style)
3 jars of Tomato & Basil pasta sauce
2lbs of ricotta cheese
2 eggs
2 cups of mozzarella cheese
cup of parmesan cheese
cup of fresh chopped parsley
cup of fresh chopped basil
1 cups of fresh chopped spinach
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
Preparation
Preheat oven to 400.
Combine cheese, spices, eggs, spinach and mix thoroughly.
Coat bottom of pan with a layer of sauce.
Layer with noodles.
Add layer of sauce.
Add 3 large spoons of cheese mixture per noodle.
Each spoonful should equate to about 2 tablespoons.
Repeat each layer and coat top noodles with sauce.
Bake for 50 minutes covered with foil.
Remove from oven and leave covered for 1 hour.
Serve and enjoy.
National Lasagna Day: Perfect summer recipe
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories