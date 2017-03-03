RECALL

North Carolina impacted by recall of more than 40,000 pounds of veal

File photo shows steaks and other beef products displayed for sale at a grocery store (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

CRESTON, Ohio --
An Ohio company has issued a recall on more than 40,000 pounds of meat.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday that Ohio Farms Packing Co. is recalling several thousand boxes of boneless veal products for possible E. coli contamination. Company officials say the products were produced from Nov. 30, 2016 to Feb. 3, 2016.

Officials say the products were shipped to distributors in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Canada.

A list of retail distribution information has been posted on United States Department of Agriculture's website.

