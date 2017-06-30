New flavor of Twinkie, chocolate peanut butter

Hostess has rolled out a chocolate peanut butter version of the snack cake. Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkies: a chocolate cake Twinkie filled with delicious peanut butter creme filling."With Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkies, we have paired America's favorite flavor combination with America's most beloved snack cake," said Burke Raine, Hostess Brands Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "This peanut butter-filled treat comes on the heels of our recent introduction of Hostess Chocolate Cake Twinkies and is another prime example of our efforts to embrace consumer flavor trends."You can already find the chocolate peanut butter Twinkie in supermarkets and convenience stores.According to a press release, Hostess Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkies will feature the delectable pairing of sweet and salty flavors, as well as an irresistible creamy peanut butter texture.