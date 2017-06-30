FOOD & DRINK

New flavor of Twinkie, chocolate peanut butter

Hostess has rolled out a chocolate peanut butter version of the snack cake. Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkies: a chocolate cake Twinkie filled with delicious peanut butter creme filling.

"With Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkies, we have paired America's favorite flavor combination with America's most beloved snack cake," said Burke Raine, Hostess Brands Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "This peanut butter-filled treat comes on the heels of our recent introduction of Hostess Chocolate Cake Twinkies and is another prime example of our efforts to embrace consumer flavor trends."

You can already find the chocolate peanut butter Twinkie in supermarkets and convenience stores.

According to a press release, Hostess Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkies will feature the delectable pairing of sweet and salty flavors, as well as an irresistible creamy peanut butter texture.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodgood news
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Rolesville sandwich shop hires people with autism
Red, White, and Blue S'mores
Meal program bridges cultural divisions, 1 plate at a time
Burger King has a Lucky Charms shake
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Crash backs up traffic on I-95 north of Fayetteville
Shark bites man off North Carolina coast
Police investigating deadly shooting at Durham apartment
Thieves smash their way into Durham store
Part of North Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory
DA: Teen shot dead in road rage incident; suspect sought
Video shows dog tied to moving trailer
Show More
RDU releases surveillance photos of missing woman
Officer helps woman after stopping her for speeding
Can you solve the mystery of this flag?
'Morning Joe' hosts respond to Trump's attacks
Woman who pleaded guilty to running over US sailor: 'I deeply regret what happened'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
More Photos