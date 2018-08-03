FOOD & DRINK

North Hills to host first-ever restaurant week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
For the first time ever, North Hills will host its very own restaurant week between Aug. 6 and Aug. 12.

Many restaurants in the popular Raleigh shopping center will participate in special offers, giveaways, promotions and more.

Here's a full list of places to visit:

  • 41Hundred

  • Aladdin's Eatery

  • b.good

  • Bartaco

  • Ben & Jerry's

  • Chuy's

  • CO

  • Coquette Brasserie

  • Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

  • Fox & Hound

  • Grabbagreen

  • Kings Dining & Entertainment

  • Mia Francesca

  • Mura

  • Pieology

  • Ruth's Chris Steak House

  • Spring Rolls

  • The Capital Grille

  • Viva Chicken

  • Vivace


Click here to see a full list of discounts offered.
