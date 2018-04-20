FOOD & DRINK

Now Open: County Fare, the Triangle's new food-truck focused venue

EMBED </>More Videos

County Fare offers rotating food trucks and lots of beer in Durham!

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The Triangle's first food-truck focused venue, County Fare, is now open in Durham.

Co-owner Steve Frasher says to think of it as a rotating mini-food truck rodeo every day.

"You can go on a Monday, come back on a Wednesday and it will be totally different trucks and totally different menus," Frasher said.

County Fare is at 1920 Chapel Hill Road in Durham, about a mile from downtown. The food trucks will rotate daily.

There is also a full-service beer garden, indoor/outdoor dining options, and a kitchen will soon open. The food truck corral is inspired by classic red barns found on a farm.

There are 30 different beers on tap along with cans, wine, and cider. The beers pour from the bottom up. Co-owner Richard Savarino says it's one of the largest bottoms up systems in the world at one bar.

County Fare will also feature music, corn hole, and a bocce court.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddurham county newsrestaurantsfood truckDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Fry-yay! Get free McDonald's fries on Friday
Jazz up your spring meals with pecans
We check out Raleigh's 18 Seaboard
Chill out: Check out Raleigh's top 4 spots for sweet frozen treats
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chapel Hill teacher assistant one of 3 charged in Burlington murder
Gabi's Grounds: Raleigh GoFundMe going viral
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Triangle students participate in National School Walkout
Fayetteville power outage cause fixed, lights coming back on
What Peters resigning means for the Hurricanes
Comedian recognizes Raleigh coffee shop for act of kindness
Show More
Producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead
Durham auto repair shop owner faces tax evasion charge
Raleigh man gets taken for a ride with terrifying Craigslist scam
National Guardsmen punished over video of oath recited with hand puppet
1 hurt, 1 in custody in shooting at Florida high school
More News