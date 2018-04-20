Now Open: County Fare, the Triangle's new food-truck focused venue

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --The Triangle's first food-truck focused venue, County Fare, is now open in Durham.
Co-owner Steve Frasher says to think of it as a rotating mini-food truck rodeo every day.
"You can go on a Monday, come back on a Wednesday and it will be totally different trucks and totally different menus," Frasher said.
County Fare is at 1920 Chapel Hill Road in Durham, about a mile from downtown. The food trucks will rotate daily.
There is also a full-service beer garden, indoor/outdoor dining options, and a kitchen will soon open. The food truck corral is inspired by classic red barns found on a farm.
There are 30 different beers on tap along with cans, wine, and cider. The beers pour from the bottom up. Co-owner Richard Savarino says it's one of the largest bottoms up systems in the world at one bar.
County Fare will also feature music, corn hole, and a bocce court.