NOW OPEN: Purple espresso steamers and made from scratch Belgian waffles in Durham

Durham's Kaffeinate opened a few months ago and is carving out a niche for itself.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham's Kaffeinate opened a few months ago and is carving out a niche for itself for innovative coffee, espresso, and latte drinks.

Kaffeinate in Durham, North Carolina



"We have a lot of drinks that are unique like our Okinawan steamer which uses the purple sweet potato," explained Diana Lee, who opened the cafe with her brother, Raymond.

"This month, we have our pistachio rose latte, so, we're always really pushing for excellence in creativity and innovation which we find is the heart of Durham," she said.

The brother, sister duo grew up in the Triangle. In addition to the brews, they also offer bites including pastries from Durham's Ninth Street Bakery and made from scratch Belgian waffles.

Made from scratch Belgian waffles



"We make them with whole wheat flour which I'm very excited about," explained Diana Lee. "You can get all sorts of toppings like fresh fruit in season, Nutella, whipped cream, and fudge, caramel, almonds, things like that," she said.

Lee says they also use local beans for drinks. "Our house blend is from Dilworth Coffee which roasts in Raleigh, and we are featuring espresso beans from Caballo Rojo, a small batch roaster in Durham," she said.

"We like to rotate various local roasters as well for our single origin pour over and drip options."
