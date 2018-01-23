NOW OPEN

Now Open: Raleigh's unique Zoes Kitchen

EMBED </>More Videos

Located at 6004 Falls of Neuse Rd., Suite 100, in Raleigh, the restaurant is one of a kind. (Zoes Kitchen Inc.)

By
There's a new Zoes Kitchen in Raleigh and it's quite different than the hundreds of other locations...

Located at 6004 Falls of Neuse Rd., Suite 100, in Raleigh, the restaurant is a prototype more than a year in the making-- it serves the same menu but has a different look and feel. There's also a sangria and beverage bar featuring drinks such as Tangerine and Turmeric Fresca, Fig and Vanilla Cooler, Blackberry Mint Refresher and a new Hibiscus Karkade Tea.

It's the only Zoes like this in the country!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodNow Openraleigh news
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOW OPEN
Cafe and tea house opens in downtown Raleigh
More Now Open
FOOD & DRINK
Fun facts about peanut butter
Tips, tricks to baking perfect pies from scratch
Trader Joe's shares customers' favorite products
Krispy Kreme asking fans to vote on new doughnut flavor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Beloved Fort Bragg soldier loses battle with cancer
Raleigh Police ID motorcyclist killed in collision with car
Will Wake County man be first in decade to get death penalty?
NC parents, students join national school choice rally in Raleigh
MPR: Sex allegations against Keillor far beyond single touch
Raleigh pharmacy offers free flu shots after Cary girl's death
Late father's four wheeler stolen from grieving Wake Forest family
Police: 2 dead, 17 injured in Kentucky school shooting
Show More
Graham Police seek suspect in armed bank robbery
Volunteer fire departments face closure without more funding
Pregnant woman, man shot inside Durham home
Man wearing NE Patriots hat robs credit union with scissors
Wake teacher suspended, accused of assaulting son at basketball game
More News
Top Video
Beloved Fort Bragg soldier loses battle with cancer
Raleigh pharmacy offers free flu shots after Cary girl's death
Raleigh Police ID motorcyclist killed in collision with car
Will Wake County man be first in decade to get death penalty?
More Video