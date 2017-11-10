FOOD & DRINK

Now you can actually have 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'

Shirleen Allicot has more on Tiffany and Co. opening a restaurant at its flagship store. (Tiffany & Co.)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
How does Breakfast at Tiffany's sound? Well now, you can actually make it happen.

The luxury jeweler's first-ever restaurant at the flagship Fifth Avenue store will open the 'Blue Box Café' on Friday on its newly-renovated 4th floor.

The restaurant will be decked out in Tiffany's signature blue. It will offer breakfast, lunch and tea -perfect for any Holly Golightly fan.

