Obsessed with the Angus Barn's cheese and crackers?

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
You're not alone.

Especially this time of year.

The kitchen manager at Angus Barn laughs when he tells me the crackers are more valuable than steaks right now!

The bakers are doubling, and could triple, their batches during the month of December to crank out those light and crispy treats that go so well with their signature yellow and white cheeses!

The ovens are used in shifts, 20 out of 24 hours a day, to handle ALL their holiday baking. They're also cranking out pound cakes, cheesecakes and various pies, including their famous chocolate chess, not to mention other desserts for on site holiday parties.

The homemade crackers are complimentary with cheese and veggies to diners in the restaurant on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh. They're for sale, along with other bakery items, in the restaurant's Country Store and the Angus Barn even gets orders from across the country.

The Angus Barn graciously allowed me to visit their very busy kitchen and watch them make their famous crackers. You can watch too in my video attached.

The Angus Barn Homemade crackers and cheese, that's sweet!

How Angus Barn's cheese and crackers are made

