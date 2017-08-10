FOOD & DRINK

Oprah brand called 'O, That's Good!' will soon hit the supermarket shelves

n this Oct. 17, 2016 file photo, Oprah Winfrey attends the world premiere of "BOO! A Madea Halloween" in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

By JOSEPH PISANI
NEW YORK --
Oprah Winfrey is headed to the supermarket aisle with her own line of refrigerated soups and side dishes.

The media mogul teamed up with food giant Kraft Heinz to launch the line after creating a joint venture earlier this year.

The new brand called O, That's Good!, will offer comfort foods with added vegetables, such as mashed potatoes with cauliflower mixed in. A broccoli cheddar soup has butternut squash to replace some cheese.

"This product line is real, delicious food with a twist," Winfrey said in a statement Wednesday.

Kraft Heinz Co. said the new brand has no connection to Winfrey's deal with Weight Watchers and won't mention the weight loss program on its packaging. Winfrey bought a 10 percent stake in Weight Watchers two years ago and appears in its ads.

The Oprah-branded soups and side dishes, priced below $5 each, will come to some supermarkets this week and be available nationwide by October.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
