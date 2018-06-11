Pancakes, patties and "pay-what-you-can": The 5 best cafes in Raleigh

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Brewerks Cafe & Bakery
Photo: Alan A./Yelp
Topping the list is Brewerks Cafe & Bakery, which has earned five stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp. Located at 701 East Lane St., the cafe offers meals, coffee and a deli full of home-cooked meals to go.
Look for the house-made granola, which comes with vanilla honey Greek yogurt and fresh seasonal fruit, as well as a variety of classic sandwiches, including BLTs and fried chicken tender wraps. (Find the complete menu here.)
2. Night Kitchen Bakehouse & Cafe
Photo: Susan F./Yelp
Mordecai's Night Kitchen Bakehouse & Cafe, located at 10 W. Franklin St., Suite 140, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe 4.5 stars out of 71 reviews. According to its website, Night Kitchen "proudly brews Equal Exchange coffee and espresso and also offers a selection of fine teas from Tin Roof Tea in Cameron Village."
3. A Place At The Table
Photo: Brittany G./Yelp
Over in Central, A Place At The Table is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. This Southern joint has a "pay-what-you-can" policy and offers American classics like stone-ground cheesy grits, homestyle chicken noodle and avocado toast. (See here for the full menu.) Head over to 300 W. Hargett St. to see for yourself.
4. The Daily Planet Cafe
Photo: Christina L./Yelp
Over in North Central, check out The Daily Planet Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp. According to its website, The Daily Planet Cafe is located in the Nature Research Center of the NC Museum of Natural Sciences, and "features breakfast entrees and pastries, a full coffee bar, sandwiches, seasonal salads, small plate entrees, eight beers on tap and wines." You can find the cafe at 121 W. Jones St.
5. Hummingbird
Photo: Victoria N./Yelp
Finally, there's Hummingbird, an East Raleigh favorite with four stars out of 46 reviews. Craving breakfast? Try the butterscotch sticky buns, chia seed pudding, ricotta fritters, and a full selection of coffee drinks, as well as cocktails like Bloody Marys and micheladas. At lunch, the selection segues into sandwiches and salads, including seafood po'boys and grilled cheese with apricot jam. Stop by 1053 E. Whitaker Mill Rd., Suite 111 to hit up cafe next time you're in the mood.