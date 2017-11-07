FOOD & DRINK

Paris opens first-ever nudist restaurant that requires diners go 'au naturel'

Some restaurants will ask you to leave if you're not dressed appropriately, but a new eatery in Paris will refuse to serve you if you're wearing clothes. (O'naturel)

PARIS --
Some restaurants will ask you to leave if you're not dressed appropriately, but a new eatery in Paris will refuse to serve you if you're wearing clothes.

The restaurant, appropriately named O'naturel, is located in the heart of the Parisian naturist pole and is the city's first-ever nude restaurant.

Guests are required to leave their clothes at the door and are asked to leave if they're not willing to bare all for dinner.

The restaurant boasts the nudist lifestyle and describes the experience as "complete freedom."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodparisfranceu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
It's National Doughnut Day, again!
Hershey hits gold, offers 1st new bar since 1995
Creative things to do with leftover Halloween candy
Taco Bell offers free tacos for World Series stolen base
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Wayne County man accused of having sex with 13-year-old
Guests sickened by carbon monoxide at Fayetteville hotel
Two accused of human trafficking in NC, other states
Yes, even you can do something to prevent child abuse
Watch: NC deputies use drone to find missing woman
TX church gunman once escaped from mental health center
Wake County man charged with hurting child
A glimpse of the Triangle's pitch to be Amazon's HQ2
Show More
ARCTIC AIR BLOWING IN: First hard freeze coming this week
It's Election Day! The polls are open
2 more charged in murder of former ECU football player
Survivors: Texas gunman shot crying babies point-blank
Woman fired for flipping off Trump's motorcade
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Man injured following explosion on UNC campus
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
More Photos