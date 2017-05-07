Perdue recalls chicken sausage due to contamination

Perdue is recalling some chicken sausage products because they might be contaminated with plastic pieces.The recall includes 24-ounce plastic packages containing eight links of fully cooked ready to eat "PERDUE HARVESTLAND Italian Style Organic Chicken Sausage" bearing package code 64405 and a sell or freeze by date of 6/25/17.The agriculture department said three consumers complained about finding some blue plastic materials in the food.There are no confirmed reports that anyone was injured.If you have purchased this product, safety officials say not to eat it.