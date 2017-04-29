FOOD & DRINK

Pickle juice-flavored soda? Yes, it's a thing

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania --
The internet is both excited and grossed out about an unusual new drink: pickle-flavored soda.

Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop, which sells the soda, described the taste as being spot-on but not overwhelming.

"If you're the kind of pickle lover who relishes all things pickle, then this is gonna be a really big dill," they said.

The soda costs $9.99 for a bottle or $29.99 for a six-pack. It is available in Grandpa Joe's Ohio and Pennsylvania retail stores and online.

