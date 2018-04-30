Pizza, pasta, paradise: 6 top Italian restaurants in Raleigh

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian restaurants around Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Gravy
Topping the list is Gravy. Located in Central Raleigh at 135 S Wilmington St., the Italian and New American spot is the highest rated Italian restaurant in Raleigh, boasting four stars out of 411 reviews on Yelp. Highlights include gnocchi, risotto balls and eggplant pie.
2. Oak City Meatball Shoppe
Next up is Central's Oak City Meatball Shoppe, situated at 180 E. Davie St. With four stars out of 295 reviews on Yelp, this Italian and New American bar has proven to be a local favorite. Personalize your meatballs or order a hoagie, then finish off the meal with flourless chocolate torte and tiramisu.
3. Frank's Pizza & Italian Restaurant
East Raleigh's Frank's Pizza & Italian Restaurant, located at 2030 New Bern Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot 4.5 stars out of 78 reviews. Look forward to pizzas, sandwiches, classic Italian dishes, spaghetti, ziti and daily specials.
4. Vivace
Vivace, an Italian spot in Six Forks, is another go-to, with four stars out of 229 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4209 Lassiter Mill Rd., Ste. 115. to sample the popular four-cheese ravioli, bruschetta and meatballs.
5. Cristo's NY Style Pizza
Over in Quail Corners Shopping Center, check out Cristo's NY Style Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers thin-crust pizza, pasta dishes and sandwiches, at 1302 E Millbrook Rd.
6. Mulino Italian Kitchen & Bar
Finally, there's Mulino Italian Kitchen & Bar, a North Central favorite with four stars out of 70 reviews. Mulino serves dishes that span Italy's varied culinary landscape and tastes. Stop by 309 N. Dawson St. to hit up the bar and Italian spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.