FOOD

Planters Cheez Balls returning after 12 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Planters bringing back Cheez Balls. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 27, 2018. (WPVI)

Two popular cheesy products from the past are coming back after 12 years.

Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls will go on sale July 1, making a return after being discontinued in 2006.

"You asked; we answered. Cheez Balls are back and just as amazing as you remember them. Get the one-of-a-kind delicious, orange cheezy taste while it lasts, because these will only be around for a limited-time," Planters says.

A 2.75 ounce can will cost $1.99.



While they're not available at all stores just yet, they can be purchased online on Amazon Prime, Amazon Pantry, or Walmart.com.

Fans have to act fast before these cheesy snacks are gone again.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumerfoodentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD
Yum! Krispy Kreme releases summer-themed doughnut flavors
When's the best time to eat dessert? And other questions you have about sugar
Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs
Study: Eating pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain
More food
FOOD & DRINK
World's first robot-made burger to debut in SF
Vinson's Pub and Eatery opens in Clayton with burgers, wings and more
Sushi, ramen and more: The top 3 spots to savor Japanese fare in Fayetteville
Yum! Krispy Kreme releases summer-themed doughnut flavors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Fayetteville mom tried to poison kids with lighter fluid
Boa constrictor found after escaping from Burlington home
Report: SC woman hit black teen, told him 'he didn't belong' at pool
Customers who ate at Charlotte Hardee's should get hep A vaccination
Body found in beer cooler at Atlanta Braves stadium
One person killed in two-car accident in Cumberland County
Woman says pharmacist denied her miscarriage prescription
NOBODY'S HOME: House abandoned on Delaware road
Show More
17 states sue Trump administration over family separations
World's first robot-made burger to debut in SF
NC teen's arm re-attached after off-road vehicle accident
Durham police suspect financial motive in UNC PhD students death
Triangle talent takes hard road to the NHL Draft
More News