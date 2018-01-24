BUZZWORTHY

Police: Angry Taco Bell employee beans supervisor with burrito

Bean burrito (Credit: Taco Bell)

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina --
One South Carolina Taco Bell employee is giving a new meaning to "fast-food."

According to Spartanburg police, an employee who was upset after being assigned a morning shift threw a hot burrito at his supervisor.

Police said the incident happened Monday after the supervisor told the employee to "stop being a crybaby," right before she was beaned.

The woman had turned away when melted cheese from the airborne burrito splattered her left arm, side, and leg, the police report states.

However, police said the irate fast-food worker didn't stop there. He also took off his headset, broke it on his knee, and "stormed out."

So far, no arrests have been made; workers said there have been no other burrito casualties.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodtaco bellfast food restaurantbuzzworthySouth Carolina
BUZZWORTHY
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
Off-duty trooper rescues woman from rip current off NC coast
Texas student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
Girl power! Mom dresses daughter as influential women from history
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More buzzworthy
FOOD & DRINK
Get a 'Taste of Restaurant Week' at the Downtown Raleigh Farmers Market
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
Fancy, filling and fresh: explore 3 new businesses to open in Durham
Coffee, Cocktails and Tapas! NOW OPEN: Fig Raleigh
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News